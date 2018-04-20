 There'll be chaos if NASS criminalises estimated billing – NERC - The Punch — Nigeria Today
There'll be chaos if NASS criminalises estimated billing – NERC – The Punch

Posted on Apr 20, 2018


The Punch

There'll be chaos if NASS criminalises estimated billing – NERC
The Punch
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has warned that there will be chaos in the power sector if the National Assembly criminalises the issuance of estimated bills by power distribution companies to unmetered customers
