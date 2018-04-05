 There’s Something Soothing About Watching This Truck Full Of Corn Plough Into A Bridge [Video] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

There’s Something Soothing About Watching This Truck Full Of Corn Plough Into A Bridge [Video]

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Ah, the joy of a good ol’ corn explosion.

Yesterday a truck passing through (quite literally) Montreal blew up everyone’s social media feed when it slammed into a pedestrian bridge with a back-end dumpster full of the delicious grain.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Seems odd to label a corn explosion ‘soothing’, but nobody was hurt and the slow-mo replay below is a thing of beauty.

Take a look:

How did he not see that coming? To be honest, we’re quite happy he didn’t. Like I said, nobody got hurt – all round win.

Thanks for the laugh, mate.

[source:tvnz]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.