Theresa May appeals to President Buhari to legalize same sex marriage — Nigeria Today

Theresa May appeals to President Buhari to legalize same sex marriage

Theresa May the British Prime Minister, has appealed to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of Commonwealth nation to legalize same sex marriage in their countries.

May made the appeal while speaking at the first joint forum at the ongoing Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings in Westminster today April 17th.

May asked President Buhari and other leaders of the Commonwealth nations to rescind every law that discriminates against same-sex relationships. She regretted that some of the laws actually originated from Britain.

“Across the world, discriminatory laws made many years ago, continue to affect the lives of many people tens of millions of young people. Criminalising same-sex relations and failing to protect women and girls. I am all too aware that these laws were put in place by my own country; they were wrong then and they are wrong now. As the UK’s prime minister, I deeply regret that those laws were introduce…as a family, we must respect one another’s cultures and traditions, but we must do so in a manner consistent with equality, as it is clearly stated in the Commonwealth charter.” she said

In January 2007, President Buhari signed the bill criminalizing all forms of sex same relationships in Nigeria. A 14 year jail term was stipulated for anyone found guilty of indulging in any same-sex relationship.

