Theresa May asks Nigeria, others to revoke anti-same sex laws - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Theresa May asks Nigeria, others to revoke anti-same sex laws
The Punch
Theresa May asks Nigeria, others to revoke anti-same sex laws
The Punch
The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday in London urged countries that had made laws banning same-sex marriage to change their stand. She described such laws as outdated legislations. May made the call while addressing leaders at the …
