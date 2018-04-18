 Theresa May asks Nigeria, others to revoke anti-same sex laws - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Theresa May asks Nigeria, others to revoke anti-same sex laws – The Punch

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Theresa May asks Nigeria, others to revoke anti-same sex laws
The Punch
The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday in London urged countries that had made laws banning same-sex marriage to change their stand. She described such laws as outdated legislations. May made the call while addressing leaders at the
British PM urges Nigeria to legalise gay marriageDaily Trust
Allow homosexuality in your country – Theresa May tells Buhari, othersDaily Post Nigeria
JUST IN: Theresa May calls for same-sex marriages in Nigeria, othersDaily Sun
Pulse Nigeria –360Nobs.com –Information Nigeria –The Guardian
all 79 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.