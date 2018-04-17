Theresa May Urges Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Countries To Legalise Same-sex Marriage — Nigeria Today

Theresa May Urges Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Countries To Legalise Same-sex Marriage

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has urged Nigeria and all other countries within the Commonwealth to legalise same-sex marriage. While speaking at the first joint forum at Commonwealth Head of Government Meetings in Westminster on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said there should be no laws criminalising same-sex relationships across the Commonwealth. She said she understands […]

The post Theresa May Urges Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Countries To Legalise Same-sex Marriage appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

