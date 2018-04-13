These Bitcoin Stock Photos Are Hilarious — Nigeria Today

These Bitcoin Stock Photos Are Hilarious

Oh, bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency that many love to hate on is still chugging along. Of course it is, and it even enjoyed its strongest month since December.

Sheesh, maybe now is the time to snap that shizz up?

There should be doubt that over the past year, the cryptocurrency’s popularity rose a staggering amount and, as a consequence, so did the need for stock photography.

So, to give us all better sense of the inner workings, background, and ‘dos and don’ts’ of the bitcoin ecosystem, The Atlantic took a look at the creative attempts stock photographers have made to tackle these often tricky concepts.

The best is? The use of the novelty bitcoin, which has absolute no value whatsoever:

Hungry? Invest in bitcoin!

Be a part of the bitcoin boet club:

Is bitcoin really as big as the t-rex:

Bitcoin = death:

Blockchain technology actually refers to tiny humans doing the work for you. No coding involved here:

Make it rain, or drip:

So, why is bitcoin experiencing its strongest month since December? Over to BusinessTech:

“Serious money is now entering the market for the first time,” Jeffrey Van de Leemput, an analyst at Cryptocampus, a business that offers trading courses, said in a email. A couple days ago I helped set up a 200k btc transaction for Chinese buyers. … Soros etc are coming in, we will now see the start of the real bubble.” George Soros, the billionaire investor who called cryptocurrencies a bubble in January, was said last week to have authorized his $26 billion family office to trade digital assets.

I thought Soros spent all of his money on paying students to protest against gun control legislation, Fox News?

Now I’m not going to pretend that I know what the future holds for the likes of bitcoin and Ethereum, but I do know the easiest way to get involved.

There’s a reason that locally-based Luno has more than 1,5 million customers in 40 countries – download app, buy bitcoin, check your investment every morning to see if you can retire yet.

Luno makes it safe and easy to buy, store and learn about digital currencies like bitcoin and Ethereum in South Africa, so if you’re going to dabble then that’s where you want to start.

As you were, boetcoiners.

[sources:theatlantic&businesstech]

