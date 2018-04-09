 These Tweets by Juliet Ibrahim has got #BBNaija Fans Talking — Nigeria Today
These Tweets by Juliet Ibrahim has got #BBNaija Fans Talking

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim in a series of tweets has declared her support for #BBNaija contestant Cee-C. Ibrahim, on her Twitter, described Miracle as boring, and criticised his supporters for what she said was cyberbully. Miracle, who garnered the highest number of votes in Sunday’s eviction show, was asked by Ibrahim to “step out of his comfort zone.” […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

