TheStarsAreAgeless! Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th Birthday with New Book - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

#TheStarsAreAgeless! Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th Birthday with New Book – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
#TheStarsAreAgeless! Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th Birthday with New Book
BellaNaija
You can now add author as a title when referring to Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli who is turning 40 today. To celebrate the big 4-0, the actress has been sharing photos of herself counting down to today. Now the actress has revealed she's written a …
Omoni Oboli stuns in new photo as she turns the big 40!
Omoni Oboli Becomes An Author At 40
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!