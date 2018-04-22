TheStarsAreAgeless! Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th Birthday with New Book — Nigeria Today

#TheStarsAreAgeless! Omoni Oboli celebrates 40th Birthday with New Book

You can now add author as a title when referring to Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli who is turning 40 today.

To celebrate the big 4-0, the actress has been sharing photos of herself counting down to today. Now the actress has revealed she’s written a book titled “The Stars Are Ageless”.

She wrote:

THE STARS ARE AGELESS 🌟⭐️💫

You can now add author to my name!!!Been working on this baby for a while and she’s finally here! Thank you Lord! 40 sure looks good on me! Thanks to my publishers @narrativelscape we burnt the midnight candle on this one! Thanks to everyone that worked tirelessly to make this happen! Love you all ❤️

Copies available for sale from tomorrow 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 I can’t keep still

See photos below:

