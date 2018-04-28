 They Are Distracting Me, I Wanna Focus On You – Tiwa Savage — Nigeria Today
They Are Distracting Me, I Wanna Focus On You – Tiwa Savage

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian popstar, Tiwa Savage has fallen under the pressure from the home front as she complained about getting distracted in recent times. The mother of one who is now feeling the tension from her twice failed marriage revealed that all she wants is to focus on her music and not get distracted.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

