They have denied me access to food and family, Dino cries out — Nigeria Today

They have denied me access to food and family, Dino cries out
The senator representing Kogi west in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says he has been denied access to his lawyers, family members, and food for more than 24hours
Senator Melaye disclosed this via a statement on Twitter on Wednesday. Melaye who is currently at the intensive care unit of the national hospital Abuja also disclosed that his two brothers, pastor, his driver and one of his lawyers have been in police detention since Monday.
Denied access to my lawyers, family members and food for the past more than 24hours
— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 25, 2018
Melaye is at the intensive care unit of the national hospital. Trauma section
— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 25, 2018
Samuel melaye,moses melaye,pastor Obalemo, my Driver Folorunsho,one of my lawyers and 7 others arrested since Monday by the police still in detention by the police
— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 25, 2018
