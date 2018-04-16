They Reckon The ‘Lemon Face Challenge’ Is The New ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ [Video] — Nigeria Today

They Reckon The ‘Lemon Face Challenge’ Is The New ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ [Video]

The Lemon Face Challenge is just what you think it is.

Participants in the latest online fundraising campaign are tasked with eating entire wedges of lemon and, of course, post their efforts online.

Yes, yes, sour react face included.

You would be right in thinking it’s just like the Ice Bucket Challenge, except that this time around the aim is to raise awareness over diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG), “an oft-terminal form of cancer in the brainstem that most commonly effects children aged 5 to 9 years old”, reports Mashable:

The Lemon Face Challenge was started by 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas, who was diagnosed with DIPG in September. Her charity, Aubreigh’s Army, has already raised more than $40,000 at the time of this writing thanks to some help from the sports world.

For some reason, the sporting world has been the first to pick up on it, with former Alabama football coach Nick Saban kicking off the challenge:

Saban’s efforts then inspired the Los Angeles Dodgers to follow suit:

However, the post below is definitely the best:

Now that’s a real lemon face.

You can follow all the action on Twitter through this hashtag.

[source:mashable]

