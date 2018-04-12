They want to frame me up like Dino Melaye – Shehu Sani cries out — Nigeria Today

They want to frame me up like Dino Melaye – Shehu Sani cries out

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has alleged of a plan to frame him for murder, by his political opponents in the state. Sani has been sent a letter by the Kaduna Commissioner of Police, inviting him for questioning over “criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide”. The case was transferred to the police by one […]

They want to frame me up like Dino Melaye – Shehu Sani cries out

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

