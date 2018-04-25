Thibaut Courtois to challenge ex-Belgium coach Marc Wilmots' leak claims in court - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Thibaut Courtois to challenge ex-Belgium coach Marc Wilmots’ leak claims in court – ESPN
ESPN
Thibaut Courtois to challenge ex-Belgium coach Marc Wilmots' leak claims in court
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and his father, Thierry, said they will initiate legal proceedings against former Belgium coach Marc Wilmots after he repeated claims the two leaked sensitive team information during Euro 2016. Wilmots told beIN …
