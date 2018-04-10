 This 17-hour flight will be comfortable but you won’t actually go anywhere — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

This 17-hour flight will be comfortable but you won’t actually go anywhere

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Qantas has launched the first-ever non-stop service between Australia and the U.K. At 17 hours, it’s one of the longest flights in the world, and you can now experience the entirety of the journey without actually going anywhere.

The post This 17-hour flight will be comfortable but you won’t actually go anywhere appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.