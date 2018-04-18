 It is an act of treason, Senate speaks on invasion by hoodlums — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

It is an act of treason, Senate speaks on invasion by hoodlums

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Lead, Politics | 0 comments

It is an act of treason, Senate speaks on invasion by hoodlums

Senate Spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has described the invasion of the Senate by some hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege as an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force.

In a statement shortly after suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege went rogue and stormed the Senate chamber with hoodlums and removed the mace, Abdullahi maintained that Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege action was an act of treason and must be treated as such.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The statement reads:

“Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

“This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

“The Senate is now in an Executive session.

An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed-door session.” The statement added

 

 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.