It is an act of treason, Senate speaks on invasion by hoodlums — Nigeria Today

It is an act of treason, Senate speaks on invasion by hoodlums

Senate Spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has described the invasion of the Senate by some hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege as an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force.

In a statement shortly after suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege went rogue and stormed the Senate chamber with hoodlums and removed the mace, Abdullahi maintained that Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege action was an act of treason and must be treated as such.

The statement reads:

“Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

“This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action. “The Senate is now in an Executive session. An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed-door session.” The statement added

