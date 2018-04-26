 This camera eliminates the ocean waves so scientists can study coral — Nigeria Today
Scientists could study coral without the deep sea dive — if they could see through the ocean waves. Fluid Cam is a camera that eliminates the waves so scientists can through the water to study coral.

