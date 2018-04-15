This democracy can survive without agreements - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

This democracy can survive without agreements – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) This democracy can survive without agreements

Guardian (blog)

All the agreements that we have had since 1999, to manage political power for bigger benefits, have been observed in the breach. Therefore, instead of this unending string of broken agreements that makes us look like dwellers in a jungle, we can choose …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

