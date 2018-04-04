This innovative chunky padlock promises to be virtually unpickable — Nigeria Today

This innovative chunky padlock promises to be virtually unpickable
With a chunky design and innovative lock mechanism, this Bowley padlock — newly arrived on Kickstarter — promises to be virtually unpickable. Here is what makes it so special.
