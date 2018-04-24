This Open Letter to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses Feminism, Egalitarianism & Respect — Nigeria Today

This Open Letter to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses Feminism, Egalitarianism & Respect

Since Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie asked Hillary Clinton if it was her choice to identify herself first as a wife on her Twitter bio, and why, the internet has been awash with comments for and against.

In what can be tagged as her contribution to the topic, Co-Director of Startup Grind Lagos Blessing Abeng, in a Twitter thread, also published on her blog einsteinette.com, she highlights her “issue with feminism,” and why egalitarianism is better for her.

“You can’t ask for equality of the sexes and have bias for one of the sexes,” she says, adding that individuals should get appointments or contracts based on merit and not gender bias. “Treat every human as their own person, not as a male or female,” she adds.

See below:

Photo Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The post This Open Letter to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie discusses Feminism, Egalitarianism & Respect appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

