 This TED Talk by Ndidi Nwuneli spotlights the Role of Faith & Belief in Driving Needed Social Change in Africa | WATCH — Nigeria Today
This TED Talk by Ndidi Nwuneli spotlights the Role of Faith & Belief in Driving Needed Social Change in Africa | WATCH

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

In this TED Talk delivered by Ndidi Nwuneli founder of LEAP Africa, Africans who believe in God and those who do not, are called upon to come together to drive the needed social change in the continent. “By claiming we have no power over past, present or future, we give too much authority to the wicked, who steal funds […]

