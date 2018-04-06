This throwable life preserver inflates instantly when it hits water — Nigeria Today

This throwable life preserver inflates instantly when it hits water
OneUp life preserver starts as a gadget the size of a can of soda, but rapidly inflates into a full-sized polyurethane float in just a couple of seconds when you throw it in water.
