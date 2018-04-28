THIS WEEK: Cabinet reviews the Landlords and Tenants bill — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Cabinet reviews the Landlords and Tenants bill

Cabinet reviews the Landlords and Tenants bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The proposed Landlords and Tenants Bill that seeks to repeal the current Rent Restriction Act of 1959 and the Distress for Rent Act of 1933 will soon be tabled after cabinet reviewed it.

This was revealed by Lands Minister Betty Amongi on April 20 during a consultative meeting with Land lords and property owners.

She said, in the bill to be tabled in May, they have agreed to review the clause on mandatorily paying rent in local currency. “We agreed to review the clause especially in light of the fact that most landlords claimed the money used in construction of the houses was borrowed in dollars, at a lower interest rate and they were expected to pay back in the same currency,” she said.

The clause caused public debate weeks ago after state minister for housing; Dr. Chris Baryomunsi announced that they had approved the tabling of the Bill with clauses restricting payment of rent in local currency and also bars landlords from increasing rent beyond 10% in a year.

In the reviewed proposal, Other clauses Amongi pointed out is one that calls for tenants to pay for minor damages at the premises for the period of tenancy and one on involving local leadership and the police in case of eviction.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: Cabinet reviews the Landlords and Tenants bill appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

