THIS WEEK: Government is recruiting priests to spy on us, Lwanga — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Government is recruiting priests to spy on us, Lwanga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | During prayers on Good Friday at Lubaga Cathedral in Kampala, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala Cyprian Kizito Lwanga appealed to President Museveni to beware of individuals and agencies that give him false information.

Lwanga who said that there are claims that he wants to overthrow government added that he received an anonymous call warning him to be careful or he might end up like the late Janan Luwum, the Archbishop of the church of Uganda who is believed to have been killed by government operatives.

Revealing that security agencies such as the Internal Security organization (ISO), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and the police are behind the deal, Lwanga said he had reliable information that the state is planting spies in the church who are paid a lot of money to give the president information about what the clergy are up to.

“I was told that the spies have reported that I want to overthrow Government…..You people in ISO, CMI, Police, stop telling the president lies, Mr president your mind is being poisoned and you are acting on that.”

However, responding to this, spokesperson of the army Brig. Richard Kalemire said the clergy’s claims are unfounded and that no one is spying on the church.

