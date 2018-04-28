THIS WEEK: Judgment day yet to be set as age limit hearings end — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Judgment day yet to be set as age limit hearings end

Judgment day yet to be set as age limit hearings end

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | On the night of April.19, Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny – Dollo and other constitutional Court judges Cheborion Barishaki, Remmy Kasule, Kenneth Kakuru and Elizabeth Musoke concluded hearings into the consolidated age limit petitions promising to announce the day for releasing their judgment soon.

“We undertake as we have promised before, we give you individual and collective words that we will deliver our decision on all the matters that have been presented before us, that we will give our word and it’s not far”, said Owiny – Dollo noting that their ruling will not be political.

The two weeks heated hearings held in Mbale district Eastern Uganda saw a number of people appearing in court as witnesses including the chief of Defense Forces Gen. David Muhoozi, Keith Muhakanizi and parliamentarians.

In the case, the petitioners who are calling for the age limit law to be annulled among others challenged the process that led to the amendment of the Constitution that saw the removal of the presidential upper age limit of 75 years and the lower age limit of 35 years in December last year.

They also challenged the extension of the office term of Parliament and local government council from five to seven years.

