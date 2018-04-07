THIS WEEK: Kamya, Nambooze clash over metropolitan area proposals — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Kamya, Nambooze clash over metropolitan area proposals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister for Kampala Beti Namisango and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze accused each other of dishonesty and ignorance during a televised talk show on the proposal to expand Kampala to a metropolitan authority.

It all started with Nambooze saying the move is unpopular and stakeholders were not consulted saying it’s a just a political move for President Museveni to regain support of the city that he has long lost.

She said, already the Kampala City Council Authority Act provides for the establishment of the Metropolitan Physical Planning Authority, whose board Kamya is mandated to appoint but she hasn’t done.

In her response, Kamya says the new metropolitan area plan unlike what is provided for in the act is not about boundaries but about shared services and coordination of affairs and that later it will be rolled out throughout the country as one of the recommendations made by the World Bank in its recent report.

The proposed metropolitan area that cabinet has tasked Kamya to popularise comprises Kampala, Mukono, Wakiso and Mpigi districts.

