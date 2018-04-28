 THIS WEEK: NOTU rejects importation of Cuban doctors — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

THIS WEEK: NOTU rejects importation of Cuban doctors

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Uganda | 0 comments

Sarah Opendi

NOTU rejects importation of Cuban doctors

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | Confirming an earlier allegation, Sarah Opendi, the Health Minister In charge of General Duties said government said government is planning to import medical specialists to fill the gaps in hospitals across the country.

Opendi who was appearing before a committee of parliament said upcountry hospitals are short of specialists and that they are proposing to import some of these who are to be paid $1500 which is slightly above shs5million.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

However this didn’t impress some members of parliament who instead said the money to be paid to expatriate doctors should be used to better the working conditions of those already working in the country.

The National Organisation for Trade Unions (NOTU), an umbrella institution for worker organizations rejected the proposal too. Peter Christopher Werikhe, the NOTU Secretary General said the country has enough medical specialists but are poorly remunerated that’s why some choose to leave the country.

Even those that choose to stay he said work under terrible conditions that soon kick them out.

But, even as criticism continues, 40 specialists who constitute the first batch of the Cuban specialists are expected to be in the country soon.

The post THIS WEEK: NOTU rejects importation of Cuban doctors appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.