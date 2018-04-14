THIS WEEK: NRM, FDC face off again for Rukungiri Woman MP seat — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: NRM, FDC face off again for Rukungiri Woman MP seat

THIS WEEK: NRM, FDC face off again for Rukungiri Woman MP seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hardly a month after the by-election held in Jinja Municipality East that was won by FDC’s Paul Mwiru, the two main political parties; the ruling NRM and opposition FDC will once again lock horns in Rukungiri as their candidates vie for the position of Rukungiri Woman MP.

NRM is fielding Winifred Komuhangi Masiko, whose election was nullified by Court while FDC is fronting Betty Muzanira, the petitioner. An independent candidate, Sheila Atukunda Kirebete, is also in the race. The seat fell vacant when Court of Appeal annulled the election victory of Masiko on March 22 after Muzanira petitioned Court citing several irregularities. The by-election will take place on May 31 and is expected to be a highly contested affair since Rukungiri is the home of leading opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye.

