THIS WEEK: Petitioner wants judge off age limit case — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Petitioner wants judge off age limit case

Male wants Justice Elizabeth off age limit case over having children with minister, AG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a Mar. 28 letter, Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka, one of the petitioners in the age limit cases wrote to the lady justice Elizabeth Musoke of the Constitutional Court requesting that she excuses herself from the age limit case hearings slated for April 8 in Mbale.

This came after the Deputy Chief Justice Alphonse Owinyi-Dollo named a panel of five Constitutional Court justices including Elizabeth Musoke to preside over hearing of the age-limit petitions.

“You sired a child with Hon Mwesigwa Rukutana, the current Deputy Attorney General and is heading the respondent’s legal team.

You sired two children with Hon. Hilary Onek who is the current Minister of General Duties, Prime Minister’s office, who voted yes in favor of the constitutional amendment bill No.2 of 2017 which cabinet had agreed to support”, he wrote adding that when the justice decides to preside over the petition, she will be receiving submissions from the father of her children and that at the same time she will be hearing a case in which another father of her children is highly interested saying this is something against the ethics of judicial officers.

Mabirizi is one of the five petitioners including Dr. Abed Bwanika, six opposition MPs, Uganda Law Society and a concerned citizen from western Uganda called Prosper Busingye. Their petitions were merged into one and will be heard in Mbale.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: Petitioner wants judge off age limit case appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

