THIS WEEK: Rukungiri polls set for May 31, election presiding officer fired — Nigeria Today

Rukungiri polls set for May 31, election presiding officer fired

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ahead of the May 31 by- election for Rukungiri district woman MP, the returning officer who manned the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections has been fired. This came shortly after court annulled the polls.

In a meeting held on April19, Chairman of Electoral Commission Justice Simon Byabakama said Pius Ahimbisibwe was fired over acting negligently when he announced results of the election even when the uncounted votes were more than what he had counted.

Ahimbisibwe had accepted doing this in court and now Byamukama says they can’t risk allowing the same man to preside over the poll that will involve the same people.

On Mar.22, the Court of Appeal cancelled the 2016 victory of NRM’s Masiko Komuhangi over bribery. Forum for Democratic Change’s Betty Muzanira had run to court saying her opponent had carried donations during campaign which is illegal.

Nominations for those to participate in the Shs850million by-election are set for May 02 and 03.

