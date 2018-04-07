THIS WEEK: Shs530billion set aside for salary enhancements, Kasaija — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Shs530billion set aside for salary enhancements, Kasaija

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | While tabling the Shs30 trillion budget for FY2018/19 last week, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija revealed that Shs530billion has been set aside to cater for salary enhancements for some public servants including medical workers, university lecturers, low ranking police officers and political leaders in local governments.

The Minister said the salary increments in the said categories will be undertaken in a phased manner.

This move by government comes after the country suffering numerous sit down strikes by public servants last year including judicial officials, lecturers and medical workers who only suspended their strike in December but promised to resume it if their demands are not fulfilled.

Now, with the Shs530 billion in the budget, the total expenditure on salaries and wages for this year is Shs4.1 trillion.

But even with these increments, the National Association of Trade Unions recently rejected the salary increment proposals calling for a complete overhaul of the whole salary structure.

