THISDAY Model Portfolios Maintain Growth, Hit 46%   — Nigeria Today

THISDAY Model Portfolios Maintain Growth, Hit 46%

By Goddy Egene

THISDAY Model Portfolios (TMPs) have maintained positive performance, hitting 45.6 per cent as at last Friday. The stock market has recorded some level of volatility in recent times with the benchmark index posting a year-to-date growth of 9.78 per cent. Specifically, the market rebounded last week, rising by 1.05 per cent. However, an analysis of the TMPs has shown that they maintained their positive trend.

The TMP is an initiative of THISDAY Economic and Financial Intelligence Unit (TEFIU), designed to enable leading stockbrokers and investment houses in the country share their trading skills and methodologies with ordinary investors. The investment houses involved in the project are Afrinvest Limited, FSDH Securities Limited, Capital Assets Limited, Meristem Limited and Lead Advisory Limited .

It is made up of five different portfolio types constructed individually in conjunction with five leading stockbroking firms in the country with different investment objectives.

Each of the partner stock broking houses constructed a portfolio of 10 stocks selected according to their individual best judgement and using their best and well tested stock selection and investment strategies. Each of them then deployed an imaginary fund of N10 million to invest on the 10 stocks in whatever proportions they considered best.

However, a look at the performance of the four of the portfolios showed that a growth of 45.6 per cent has been recorded. This implies that the N40 million imaginary fund deployed by the four firms has improved to N58,246,232 as at last week.

A further breakdown of the individual portfolios put Portfolio C and Portfolio D ahead with a gain of 56.9 per cent apiece, showing that the N10 million deployed by the portfolios stood at N15.687 million apiece as at last week. Portfolio B, recorded a growth of 41.6 per cent as the value of N10 million deployed, has improved to N14.164 million. Portfolio A posted an appreciation of 27.1 per cent, indicating that the N10 million deployed, has improved to N12.706 million.

A further analysis of the individual stocks in the Portfolio D showed that only one recorded a decline of 16 per cent, while the remaining nine stocks have appreciated since the introduction of the TMP.

The highest gain is 142 per cent, trailed by 117 per cent, followed by 79 per cent. Others included: 53 per cent; 33.5 per cent; 28.7 per cent; 21.6 per cent; 21.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent.

The post THISDAY Model Portfolios Maintain Growth, Hit 46% appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

