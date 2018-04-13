 Three Brothers Found Dead In A Locked Vehicle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Three Brothers Found Dead In A Locked Vehicle

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In Okwelle in the Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday, three brothers were found dead in a parked vehicle in the village all were between the ages of two and five. The names of the children were given as, Saviour Nweke, 5; Salvation Nweke 3; and Precious Nweke, 2. Andrew Enwerem, the […]

The post Three Brothers Found Dead In A Locked Vehicle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.