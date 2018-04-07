Three dead after vehicle drives into crowd in Germany - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Three dead after vehicle drives into crowd in Germany – The Guardian
The Guardian
Three dead after vehicle drives into crowd in Germany
The Guardian
Police have asked people to avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub, where a large-scale operation was under way. Photograph: Reuters. Three people have been killed and 20 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in the western German city of Münster …
Münster van deaths: Driver kills himself after ploughing vehicle into crowd leaving several dead in Germany
Van plows into crowd in northern German city of Münster, killing at least 3
Several Killed as Truck Rams Into Small Crowd in Münster, Germany
