 Three Nigerian University Students Killed by Tree During Excursion to Cameroon — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Three Nigerian University Students Killed by Tree During Excursion to Cameroon

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A falling Mahogany tree at a wildlife park in northern Cameroon killed three students of the Taraba State University who were on a school trip.   “Following a tornado, a tree fell on to a group of Nigerian students staying in Bouba Ndjida national park,” regional governor Jean Abate Edi’i said. Sixteen students were also […]

The post Three Nigerian University Students Killed by Tree During Excursion to Cameroon appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.