Three Okada "Motorcycle" Thieves Caught & Burnt To Death In Cross River By Mob - Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today

Three Okada "Motorcycle" Thieves Caught & Burnt To Death In Cross River By Mob – Graphic Photos
A wise police inspector once told me that no matter who you are and no matter how smart you are, as long as you are in a sheddy business, you will be caught one day. Apparently, this doesn’t apply to some criminals who is bent on stealing and meming people.
Thank God for jungle justice, though I don’t support it but it sure as hell gets the job done sometimes. Three thieves were caught & set ablaze yesterday for stealing a motorcycle in Nyayan/Abouchchie junction ,Bekwara LGA of Cross River state.
Below are gory and pathetic images of their charred remains
