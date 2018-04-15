 Three Okada "Motorcycle" Thieves Caught & Burnt To Death In Cross River By Mob - Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today
Three Okada "Motorcycle" Thieves Caught & Burnt To Death In Cross River By Mob – Graphic Photos

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A wise police inspector once told me that no matter who you are and no matter how smart you are, as long as you are in a sheddy business, you will be caught one day. Apparently, this doesn’t apply to some criminals who is bent on stealing and meming people.
Thank God for jungle justice, though I don’t support it but it sure as hell gets the job done sometimes. Three thieves were caught & set ablaze yesterday for stealing a motorcycle in Nyayan/Abouchchie junction ,Bekwara LGA of Cross River state.
Below are gory and pathetic images of their charred remains

