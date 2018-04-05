 Three police officers killed, five injured in ambush by rustlers in Samburu - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Three police officers killed, five injured in ambush by rustlers in Samburu – The Standard

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa


Three police officers killed, five injured in ambush by rustlers in Samburu
Three police officers are among four people who were Wednesday killed while five others were injured in an ambush by cattle rustlers in Samburu East, Samburu County. Police say the officers were tracking down stolen animals when they were ambushed
