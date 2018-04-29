 Three Women And A Man Wounded By A Hit And Run Driver On Cambrian Road In Newport (Watch Videos And Pictures From The Scene) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Three Women And A Man Wounded By A Hit And Run Driver On Cambrian Road In Newport (Watch Videos And Pictures From The Scene)

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Three Women And A Man Wounded By A Hit And Run Driver On Cambrian Road In Newport A footage of what looks like a Harrowing  scene of a hit-and-run driver slamming into three women and a man, leaving two females with “potentially life-changing injuries” before fleeing has emerged this evening. According to a spokeswoman for […]

The post Three Women And A Man Wounded By A Hit And Run Driver On Cambrian Road In Newport (Watch Videos And Pictures From The Scene) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.