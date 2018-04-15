 Three Years After The End Of His Marriage To Toyin Abraham, Nollywood Director Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Again - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Three Years After The End Of His Marriage To Toyin Abraham, Nollywood Director Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Again – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Three Years After The End Of His Marriage To Toyin Abraham, Nollywood Director Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Again
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Joan Omionawele · Save. Read more. Nollywood actor and director Adeniyi Johnson is set to tie the proverbial knot again, three years after his marriage to actress Toyin Abraham (formerly Aimakhu) ended. His bride, Seyi Edun, was rumoured to have caused
Toyin Abraham's Ex-Husband, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Actress Seyi Edun (Pre-Wedding Pictures)Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham ex husband Adeniyi Johnson set to wed, releases pre-wedding photosNAIJA.NG
Toyin Abraham's Ex-Husband Adeniyi Johnson Set To Marry Another Actress, Seyi EdunWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Nigeria Today
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.