Through Duterte, PH officially issues apology for death of 8 HK tourists - Inquirer.net — Nigeria Today

Through Duterte, PH officially issues apology for death of 8 HK tourists – Inquirer.net



Inquirer.net Through Duterte, PH officially issues apology for death of 8 HK tourists

Inquirer.net

In this file photo taken on August 23, 2010, Philippine policemen take position as they start their attack on a hijacked tourist bus in Manila. AFP FILE PHOTO. President Rodrigo Duterte for the first time apologized on Thursday to Hong Kong for the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

