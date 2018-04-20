 Throwback to when Fela Kuti predicted Buhari's comments - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Throwback to when Fela Kuti predicted Buhari’s comments – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Throwback to when Fela Kuti predicted Buhari's comments
Pulse Nigeria
Fela Anikulapo-Kuti exemplifies the phrase that 'Musicians are prophets', as his lyrics in 'Beast of No Nation' are manifested yet again. Published: 19.04.2018 , Refreshed: 58 minutes ago; Ehis Ohunyon. Print; eMail. play. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the
Listen to Fela Kuti While You WorkLifehacker

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.