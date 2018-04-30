Thugs attack Sen Hunkuyi in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Thugs attack Sen Hunkuyi in Kaduna

Senator Hunkuyi Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC Kaduna North) on Sunday escaped being killed by thugs during a political gathering of stakeholders and leaders of the ruling All Progresive Congress (APC) he convened in Kaduna. Hunkuyi had convened the meeting to sensitise party supporters to resist an alleged plan to impose candidates on them during the APC Congresses scheduled from May 5. However, thugs stormed the venue of the meeting at ENDwell Hotel in the city center, brandishing all kind of weapons and throwing stones on the supporters chanting “Kaduna sai Uba Sani, Kaduna Sai El-Rufai in 2019.

