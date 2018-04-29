 Thugs attack Senator Hunkuyi in Kaduna — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Thugs attack Senator Hunkuyi in Kaduna

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC Kaduna North) on Sunday escaped being killed by thugs during a political gathering of stakeholders and leaders of the ruling All Progresive Congress (APC) he convened in Kaduna. Hunkuyi had convened the meeting to sensitise party supporters to resist an alleged plan to impose candidates on them during the APC Congresses scheduled from May 5. However, thugs stormed the venue of the meeting at ENDwell Hotel in the city center, brandishing all kind of weapons and throwing stones on the supporters chanting “Kaduna sai Uba Sani, Kaduna Sai El-Rufai in 2019.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.