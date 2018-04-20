Thugs invade Abia APC Secretariat, cart away valuables [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Thugs invade Abia APC Secretariat, cart away valuables [PHOTOS]
Men suspected to be thugs on Friday invaded the secretariats of the Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, carting away cash belonging to the party. DAILY POST correspondent reports that two suspects were arrested by the police in connection with the invasion. Reacting on the alleged invasion of the APC Secretariats, the Abia […]
