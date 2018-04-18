Thugs Invade Senate, One of Nigeria’s Most Protected Buildings, Snatch Mace — Nigeria Today

Thugs Invade Senate, One of Nigeria’s Most Protected Buildings, Snatch Mace

Unidentified persons on Wednesday invaded the Senate Chambers inside Nigeria’s National Assembly Complex – one of Nigeria’s most protected buildings and disrupted the ongoing proceedings.

The invaders snatched the mace and took it away.

Reports say the men are supporters of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who was suspended last week.

However, there is heightened security at the National Assembly and the Senate has gone into a closed-door session.

More to come…

