Thugs steal The Mace from the Senate (Photos and Video) — Nigeria Today

Thugs steal The Mace from the Senate (Photos and Video)

Thugs steal The Mace

On Wednesday, some suspected thugs invaded the National Assembly’s chamber and made away with the Senate’s Mace, disrupting the lawmakers’ plenary session.

According to multiple reports, the incident happened immediately after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege entered the Chamber.

According to Premium Times, the suspected thugs, about 10 of them came in with the Senator and forced their entrance into the Chamber.

A few seconds later, the thugs ran out of the Chamber with the Mace causing pandemonium in the Senate.

It was gathered that they left the National Assembly with the mace – which is the symbol of authority of the parliament – in a black SUV.

One of the security personnel at the entrance of the National Assembly said the thugs told him and other officers they were with the senator.

“We tired to stop them but they told us they were with him (Omo-Agege),” he said.

The senators are yet to reconvene as at the time of filing this report.

See more photos below:

See video below:

Watch how hoodlums invaded the Nigerian Senate today and made away with the Mace #Senate pic.twitter.com/yG3kDOt0Hl — BT-TV (@bttvng) April 18, 2018

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Thugs steal The Mace from the Senate (Photos and Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

