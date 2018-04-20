Tiemoue Bakayoko Impressed Me At Burnley- Antonio Conte — Nigeria Today

Tiemoue Bakayoko Impressed Me At Burnley- Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has acknowledged that midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko “played very well” against Burnley on Thursday night.

Before the Premier League fixture at Turf Moor, Tiemoue Bakayoko had played just 47 minutes of football since the start of February, but the summer signing impressed during the Blues’ 2-1 win in the North-West.

Bakayoko has struggled to justify his £40m price-tag during his first campaign in English football, but Conte said that he had potentially found a better solution for the French international.

At a press conference, the 48-year-old told reporters: “We are talking about a young player. This season, I think, he struggled a lot but yesterday he played very well, with great focus and great concentration and good quality.

“Maybe when we play with three midfielders, it’s better for him because he has the possibility to attack the box. To fill the box.”

