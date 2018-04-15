Tierrabyte: Gender Gap on City Boards Is 160 Seats Wide - Rivard Report — Nigeria Today

Tierrabyte: Gender Gap on City Boards Is 160 Seats Wide – Rivard Report
Rivard Report
Tierrabyte: Gender Gap on City Boards Is 160 Seats Wide
Rivard Report
Men hold on average one-quarter more positions on City committees and boards than women do, a recent analysis by the Rivard Report shows. Related: Divided Council Confirms Willis Mackey to CPS Energy Board. Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales (D5) on Tuesday …
