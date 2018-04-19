Tiger Woods Officially Submits Entry For The 2018 US Open — Nigeria Today

Tiger Woods Officially Submits Entry For The 2018 US Open

Woods finally puts his intention into writing after he officially signed up for the 2018 US open which has been slated for June 14 – 17 at the Shinnecock Hills Southampton, New York. He has participated in the competition for fourteen times, winning three times in the following year; 2000, 2002, and 2008. The former world number one also played as an amateur in the US open where he withdrew due to a wrist injury.

His Come Back From Injury In April

Tiger Woods is enjoying a massive comeback after his spinal fusion injury, which most people wondered why he didn’t choose that medical procedure before now. During one interview he stated that “he was not prepared for the risk that comes with the surgery, until he had no choice than to yield to the advice of his medical personnel”. He regarded is healing process has some sort of miracle, that nobody ever went through the Lower Lumbar Fusion and came back to play this game. Woods said he wanted to be certain for sure if a surgery would be his only viable option of getting better.

The fluidity in his swings on Saturday is a testament of the positive impact of the surgery, which was proven after generating more clubhead speed than any other player in the PGA tour this year.

History Of Woods Play In The Golfing Tournament

Tiger Woods made most of his successful play in the history of Golf at the US open and Master’s game. He has won on three varying occasions, in three different ways. Moments when he didn’t win, he often create wonderful memories that will forever remain in the hearts of his fans and golf lovers all over the world. One of such moments is the US open which held in 2003. He has his daunting moment which makes parts of the lulls in his career. From making runners up all the way to missed plays, but they are still stories that makes part of the history book.

Chronological Higlights Of His Career In The US Open

In 1995

In his first set at the US open, Woods made a nice 74. Unfortunately, he couldn’t move on from that. He was literally removed due to the terrain of the Shinnecock Hills.

In 1996

The young Woods from California started off strong in the 1996 edition of the US open which was held at Oakland hills. Made a sharp 80yard shot in the early round and maintained his pace from there. Then things started taking a downturn, with three bogeys, one double and one quad in the last five holes. He ended the first round with 76

In 1997

Considering his 12-shot victory at the masters, Woods sets out to hit the second leg at the congressional due to great expectancy from him by his fans due to his masters win. But Woods masters championship came out of the gate when he fell behind with an average of 76

In 1998

This marked Woods first play at the Olympics which came out as not so sweet of an experience for him. He started with a first play of 74 when it got to the third round his score was averagely between 71 and 73. It was one of those moments when all things never really fell apart.

In 1999

After two drab performances by the amateur player, Woods finally had another shot to prove himself at the US open race. This time around, he definitely showed an intense game spirit. Though with a not to good start, he picked up with the two birdies at 14 and 16. He hedge on close, up until the final two holes.

In 2000

This marked an incredible game play for Tiger Woods, the most awesome style of play he ever crafted. Making long and straight drives from the tees, from the side of the airways his iron were pure fire, and on the crooked pebble he played a very smooth drive.

Woods dominating spirit that year was massive, making a victory margin of 15 strokes and staying on top of his game throughout the golfing period. Even the fans were overwhelmed by his style of play.

Conclusion

With the style of play displayed by Woods after his successful comeback from injury. He definitely has something up his sleeves. He is a pure competitor in the US open and with the good amount of support, he will go far in the tournament.

