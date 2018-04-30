Tile lets Comcast users use voice control to find keys, wallets, and even kids — Nigeria Today

Tile lets Comcast users use voice control to find keys, wallets, and even kids

Comcast is augmenting its Xfinity cable and internet service once again by adding a new functionality for customers to search for and track Tile’s Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices and display the results on their TVs.

The post Tile lets Comcast users use voice control to find keys, wallets, and even kids appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

